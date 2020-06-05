EXCLUSIVE: Kamya Punjabi: Was against marriage; didn't want to take responsibility again; Shalabh convinced me

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kamya Punjabi of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame opened up on her second marriage, revealed she was against marriage first. Read.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Kamya Punjabi got hitched to husband Shalabh Dang earlier this year. The two met at an event and fell in love. Both Kamya and Shalabh had kids from their previous marriage, but they managed to inform them and bring the family together smoothly and tactfully. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kamya opened up on why she was against marriage and how Shalabh convinced her. She also revealed how they broke the news of their relationship to the kids.

About being cynical about marriage, Kamya shared, "I was against marriage. I could go to another's wedding and dance but I did not want to marry again and take that responsibility. Also, there was a long-distance between us. I wasn't ready. But when I told him all my reasons to not marry, he would solve it. We spoke a lot and then after I had surety and we observed it for a while and then it was all sorted out. The small glitches I had were then solved."

The duo also opened up on how they managed to convince their kids on this. "Actually, it was a process, we first met each other's kids. We did not tell them about our relationship initially. We met them first, gave them gifts, spent a lot of time with them and when they were comfortable with us, we told them about our relationship. By this time, they were so comfortable with us that it didn't really surprise them," she smilingly added.

Credits :Pinkvilla

