EXCLUSIVE: Kanwaljit Singh replaced on a show due to Covid 19 guidelines: My life is pointless without work

Actor Kanwaljit Singh recently was replaced by a younger actor in his show because of Government's guidelines restricting actors above 65 years old on sets. This has left the actor disheartened.

Actor Kanwaljit Singh has expressed his unhappiness after he was replaced on a show by a younger actor due to the government's guidelines of not allowing actors above 65 years old on sets. Now with shootings resuming, the senior actors have found themselves in the middle of this adversity which they feel is 'unfair'. Kanwaljit Singh disagrees that only older people are at higher risk of infection, instead he says that it can happen to anyone and the key is to take precautions.

"Anyone can be exposed to coronavirus irrespective of their age. There should be no categories, according to me. Like in the Bengal industry, actors above 65 years old are working after securing a written undertaking. How can you stop a person from exercising their fundamental right to work? How can they stop? I think older people would be more careful about themselves. It is all bizarre," he exclaimed. Kanwaljit also shared, "Unless a tragedy takes place, the eyes don’t open. If someone tomorrow commits suicide then it will become a discussion topic."

He added, "God has been kind to us and we can sustain for a while but gehre se gehre kuwa hai woh bhi sukh jata hai. Honestly, everyone is smart and will wear masks, drink kadha, and will follow everything said in order to resume shoots. There are young people dying left, right, and center due to corona because they are not taking precautions. So, there is no category here. The producer will need to see that everyone follows the rules and that is about it."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanwaljit Singh (@kanwaljit19) on Jul 5, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

The senior actor further elaborated that Hema Malini has written to the concerned Government and CINTAA is also looking into it. "Hema ji has sent a letter, CINTAA is looking at it, Manoj Joshi is speaking with the Governors. The discussion has been going on for the last two months but now that the shootings have resumed, everyone in the age group has panicked. They realised where are they? We are expecting some concrete answers by this weekend. See, eventually, everyone will get affected, if it has to."

He concluded, "I cannot hang my boots as yet, this is in my genes. I cannot live without work. My life would be pointless without it. Kuch toh karna chahiye na aadmi ko."

ALSO READ

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×