  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma and team to resume shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show with precautions from THIS date

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will be resuming shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show along with his team from tomorrow. Read.
5140 reads Mumbai Updated: July 17, 2020 11:47 am
EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma and team to resume shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show with precautions from THIS dateEXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma and team to resume shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show with precautions from THIS date
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Television shows have already resumed shoots and fresh episodes have already started this week. The non-fiction shows started shoot earlier this week and now Kapil Sharma and the team will be resuming shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian will be visiting the set today along with the team for rehearsals and to see if all precautionary measures are in place. The shoot will take place tomorrow without an audience. Only the celebrity and the actors on stage along with the limited crew will be allowed entry on the set. 

Kapil confirmed that the team will begin to shoot from tomorrow. Well, according to the buzz, the first celebrity to shoot for the show will be Sonu Sood who has been touted to be a COVID 19 warrior for many whom he extended help. As per reports, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show has come up with another concept in which the actor-comedian will be inviting and interacting with COVID-19 warriors.

Recently, the comedian was overwhelmed after finding out about his 82-year-old fan. She recently got discharged from a hospital and upon arrival, the first thing that she desired was to watch some episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. The boy shared a picture of his grandmom relaxing on the bed and watching the comedy show. This left Kapil touched and he said, "Pls give my regards to ur daadi ji...may god bless her with good health n happiness."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement