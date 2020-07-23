EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma on the need to open up on mental health, students getting affected by exam results

Kapil Sharma opens up on the importance of maintaining mental health. He also had a special message for students who get affected by exam results. He said that even he failed in Maths earlier but today, it doesn't matter. Read.

Mental health is finally being spoken about and taken seriously, but the taboo around it is still very much prevalent. Kapil has been one of the crusaders to open up on his journey of battling depression. Today, the actor is back to entertaining people and making them laugh. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Kapil on the importance of taking care of mental health. To this, the comedian-actor revealed that it is of utmost importance and that one must speak out to their closed ones apart from taking professional help.

When asked how important is it for those going through mental health issues to reach out, Kapil stressed, "I think one thing which is paramount is to open up to their closed ones, be it family or friends. Of course, professional help is a must but also speaking your emotions out instead of bottling it up is important. I was lucky to have Ginni around with me when I was in my low phase. I had her to speak my heart out to, even before the wedding. If someone is feeling depressed or low, that is the time they should reach out because bottling it up can result in the person taking a wrong step."

He also added that we need to be empathetic and understanding. "Sometimes a problem that might appear trivial to you might be a lot to bear for someone else."

I failed in Math during my 10th exams. But, today neither, Math or any subject is related to what I do, life is a journey Kapil Sharma

He also had a message to those students who get majorly affected by exam results. "We hear so much about students taking wrong steps after their 10th or 12th result. It is so sad. I think parents should prepare their children for this and tell them it is just an exam. Exams can be given again and it is not the end of the world." He also shared a chapter from his own life and said, "I had failed in Maths during my 10th exam, I was scared to tell my father but I told him. My father understood me. If I was not that good at Maths, my score in other subjects was good. And in today’s time, I am successful in whatever I am doing. Aur jo main kaam kar raha hoon uss mein koi bhi subject kaam nahi aaye hai. So life is also a journey. It is important to teach kids this from the very beginning. Parents should prepare their kids and be open with them since the beginning because life will be full of obstacles, later on, exams are not the end of it."

