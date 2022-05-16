Karan Kundrra registers for a lavish house in Bandra, gets clicked after doing Puja; PICS

Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular actors in the Telly sector and after his stint at Bigg Boss 15, the actor's fame has increased. Karan found the love of his life inside the house and confessed his feelings for Tejasswi Prakash. Karan's music video Bechari and his stint as a host of Dance Deewane Juniors is garnering much love from the audience. His hosting skills are winning the hearts of his fans. The actor manages to keep a good connection between the contestants and the judges. He connects well with the kids who are participants in the show and at the same time keeps the set easy-going with his humorous side.

It was recently reported in ETimes that Karan has registered for a lavish flat at a swanky building in Bandra, Mumbai. As per reports, his new apartment has a beautiful sea-facing view. A source had revealed that Karan's dream house has a sea-facing view, and it also has a private lift and a swimming pool. The value of the flat falls somewhere above Rs. 20 crores. Today, we clicked Karan after doing Puja at his new lavish house. The actor looked dapper as he sported a yellow and black check T-shirt and paired pants with it.

Post Bigg Boss 15, Karan is brimming with multiple projects on the professional front. The actor will be seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda, and he recently made an appearance on The Khatra Khatra Show with ladylove Tejasswi Prakash.

