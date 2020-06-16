EXCLUSIVE: Karan Oberoi pens a note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: Another life snuffed at a young age

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock. Former Band of Boys singer and TV actor Karan Oberoi has expressed his thoughts on the Kedarnath star’s demise in a note.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of grief and shock. The 34-year-old actor who gave some terrific performances on screen in films like Chhichhore, Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and more left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. The actor’s demise left everyone in a state of shock. Having made his transition from the TV Industry to Bollywood, Sushant was an inspiration to many. Keeping that in mind, Band of Boys former singer and TV actor Karan Oberoi expressed his thoughts in an exclusive note.

The TV actor penned his thoughts over the sudden demise of Sushant and how the entertainment industry’s hierarchy exists. He titled his note ‘Lost in a Mirage’ and penned his thoughts in the form of an ode. Sushant’s demise has outraged his fans and many have taken to social media to express the same. The actor’s passing left shockwaves across Bollywood as well and many celebs tweeted and expressed grief over his demise. Amid this, Karan has penned his thoughts on Sushant’s untimely demise in an exclusive note.

Lost in a mirage!

Another life snuffed at a young age ...

And the theories, opinions, attacks, sympathies and

vitriol pours out again ... would have ..could have

...and other such heartfelt responses from all and

sundry, especially from the enlightened folks of the

entertainment world ... Is this the humanitarian

the outpouring from the soft creative sensitive souls

whose brush strokes show the society it’s murky

landscape? A speculum to all the mortals who can’t

fathom the abyss, the morass of human antipathy?

All the talk about cliques, gangs, insiders, outsiders

from our respected brethren either side of the sparring

ritual. The opinion-makers, that matter because they

have this beautifully discerning eye and the ability to

be brazen enough to call a spade a spade! How

wonderful and enriched our lives are!

And now the earthly reality ....

Try connecting with the people in the high castles

expecting basic human courtesies of response! That’s

not so simple! It’s a calculation based on your

relevance, success, money and influence. Any and all

responses have to be measured by the right gauge.

One can’t be reckless and start giving basic human

deference to just about any schmuck. It has to be

earned and there has to be a tangible benefit from that

exercise! Else it is so futile. And those people living in

those highlands also have a very strong hierarchical

structure. You don’t have to just be born into it . The

descending order of this great cabal can be earned

through the aforementioned qualities. Yes, success,

fame, money, power and influence. You have all

those, then you can enter the golden gates and

practice the same machinations with others who still

haven’t been able to earn their place under the sun.

And the chain continues ...

So let’s all get used to the missed calls, lack of

responses to the messages, an all-around

incommunicado approach and basic lack of courteous

communication until you have done something that

warrants a civility to you!

But it’s such a delight to listen to those eulogies about

people who could haves .. would haves ...

The hero’s without capes who exemplify the best we

can be ...even if it’s the, poignant, heroic stories like

the ones expressed so succinctly on celluloid.

And then we can go back to the circle whose right of

passage needs to be earned so one can be treated with

dignity, a normal human being truly deserves ..

Credits :Pinkvilla

