EXCLUSIVE: Karan Oberoi pens a note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: Another life snuffed at a young age
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of grief and shock. The 34-year-old actor who gave some terrific performances on screen in films like Chhichhore, Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and more left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. The actor’s demise left everyone in a state of shock. Having made his transition from the TV Industry to Bollywood, Sushant was an inspiration to many. Keeping that in mind, Band of Boys former singer and TV actor Karan Oberoi expressed his thoughts in an exclusive note.
The TV actor penned his thoughts over the sudden demise of Sushant and how the entertainment industry’s hierarchy exists. He titled his note ‘Lost in a Mirage’ and penned his thoughts in the form of an ode. Sushant’s demise has outraged his fans and many have taken to social media to express the same. The actor’s passing left shockwaves across Bollywood as well and many celebs tweeted and expressed grief over his demise. Amid this, Karan has penned his thoughts on Sushant’s untimely demise in an exclusive note.
Lost in a mirage!
Another life snuffed at a young age ...
And the theories, opinions, attacks, sympathies and
vitriol pours out again ... would have ..could have
...and other such heartfelt responses from all and
sundry, especially from the enlightened folks of the
entertainment world ... Is this the humanitarian
the outpouring from the soft creative sensitive souls
whose brush strokes show the society it’s murky
landscape? A speculum to all the mortals who can’t
fathom the abyss, the morass of human antipathy?
All the talk about cliques, gangs, insiders, outsiders
from our respected brethren either side of the sparring
ritual. The opinion-makers, that matter because they
have this beautifully discerning eye and the ability to
be brazen enough to call a spade a spade! How
wonderful and enriched our lives are!
And now the earthly reality ....
Try connecting with the people in the high castles
expecting basic human courtesies of response! That’s
not so simple! It’s a calculation based on your
relevance, success, money and influence. Any and all
responses have to be measured by the right gauge.
One can’t be reckless and start giving basic human
deference to just about any schmuck. It has to be
earned and there has to be a tangible benefit from that
exercise! Else it is so futile. And those people living in
those highlands also have a very strong hierarchical
structure. You don’t have to just be born into it . The
descending order of this great cabal can be earned
through the aforementioned qualities. Yes, success,
fame, money, power and influence. You have all
those, then you can enter the golden gates and
practice the same machinations with others who still
haven’t been able to earn their place under the sun.
And the chain continues ...
So let’s all get used to the missed calls, lack of
responses to the messages, an all-around
incommunicado approach and basic lack of courteous
communication until you have done something that
warrants a civility to you!
But it’s such a delight to listen to those eulogies about
people who could haves .. would haves ...
The hero’s without capes who exemplify the best we
can be ...even if it’s the, poignant, heroic stories like
the ones expressed so succinctly on celluloid.
And then we can go back to the circle whose right of
passage needs to be earned so one can be treated with
dignity, a normal human being truly deserves ..
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
Very well written