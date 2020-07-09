EXCLUSIVE: Karan Patel on Ankita’s emotional post on miscarriage: She was the stronger one amongst us

Karan Patel opens up on Ankita Bhargava's post on suffering her first miscarriage. He said, "one of them had to be strong and in their case, it was Ankita."

is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors on Indian television. The actor turned father to a 6-month-old baby girl this year with wife Ankita Bhargava. Before that, the couple had suffered a miscarriage which had left them grieving. Recently, in a heartwarming post Ankita made us all teary-eyed as she shared her story and how she and Karan dealt with the pain of miscarriage.

Karan, who has now started shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in an exclusive chat with us opened up on Ankita’s post and said that between the two, it was Ankita who was the stronger one. He said, “It was very heartwarming and emotional. Of course, it is a difficult situation for anyone. If you are human, you will feel that pain, god forbid it happens to anyone. At the end of the day, it is life and it does go on. You just need to make sure that you are strong enough to overcome that mishap. And be there for your partner and make you sure he or she can rely on you. One of the two needs to be strong. Luckily for me, Ankita was the stronger one.”

“Solid hai woh,” he smiled.

Meanwhile, Karan also opened up on the precautions he will be taking as he resumes shoot in the view of coronavirus. He said, "The only take away I have from the entire lockdown situation is that never take life for granted. Nobody is invincible. There is no differentiation be it poor or rich, just cherish life kyunki jab takleef aati hai toh aise phaad ke aati hai."

He elaborated, “Of course, it is scary. When I go for the shoot, I will be meeting a lot of people and god forbid anyone is exposed to the virus. But other than that you always have to be cautious.”

