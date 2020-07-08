  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Karan Patel: I was approached for Naagin 5 too but Ekta decided to consider me for Bajaj instead

In an exclusive chat, Karan Patel, who will be seen playing the role of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, reveals that he had got a call for Naagin 5 but later things were different. Read.
Karan Patel has already begun shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay wherein he steps in as Mr. Bajaj. Karan Singh Grover earlier played the role but later in the view of the pandemic situation opted out of it. Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported that Patel was also approached for Naagin 5 where our sources had claimed that he had a cameo. In an exclusive chat, we asked Karan on the same and he confirmed to us that he was approached for the role and revealed why Ekta Kapoor then decided against it. 

He said, "I was approached. Yes, but then Ekta decided that let’s not waste him here, as she was considering me for Mr Bajaj. Ek taraf Bajaj aur dusri taraf dasega toh kaise lagega and that’s when she decided to not do it," he laughed. Karan's look as Bajaj has already gone viral. Meanwhile, the new promo for the show has already got the fans of the show excited. 

Now, coming to Naagin 5, the first in the franchise will reportedly be bigger and better and if sources are to be believed, Ekta Kapoor has been planning to rope in Surbhi Chandna along with Hina Khan. But, neither of them have given their nod yet. The remaining episodes of the fourth season will begin airing from next week and will meet its finale in three weeks. Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria among others in pivotal roles.

 

