EXCLUSIVE: Karan Patel opens up on pay cuts & nonpayment of dues, says 'grateful to get work in testing times'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karan Patel reiterated that he has never faced any issues with payments but at the same time, it is necessary for both Producers and staff to understand and cooperate. Read.
Karan Patel is undoubtedly one of the actors who is extremely outspoken. He recently stepped into the shoes of Mr Bajaj in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Given the shows have started shooting post lockdown, it is known that the broadcasters have asked the production houses to take a cut which in turn reflects in pay cuts for the artists as well. We asked Karan about the same and also touched upon the issue of nonpayment of dues which has been a glaring subject for many. 

On nonpayment of dues, Karan said that he has never experienced this. "Luckily, I have never had any bad experience with any producers, not like I have worked with a lot of producers but Ekta, Balaji I have worked with for the longest time and I can vouch for it that they are possibly the best paymasters in the industry. Don't take my word for it, I have heard similar things with a lot of other people. Apart from them, there are so many good producers like Rajan Shahi Sir, Shashi Sumeet Sir. There are good paymasters but sometimes the payment perhaps takes a little longer time."

He shared, "But, right now the producers are also going through a little rough time. As an actor, if we can be a little more understanding towards the producer, I think yeh mamla thoda easily solve hoga. What I would do is, I will ask my producer to pay the makeup people and other guys first and can pay me a little later."

About pay cuts, he added, "I have been blessed and lucky that way. More than the pay cuts or pay scale, I feel lucky and fortunate that I have got a show when there is a shortage of work. I feel grateful. Apart from that, payments upar niche hote rehte hai, it is life. It is a phase."

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

nice to see him show gratitude. most stars refuse pay cuts and think they are indespensible .

