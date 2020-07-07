EXCLUSIVE: Karan Patel on playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and comparis

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karan Patel opened up on taking up Mr.Bajaj, if shooting during pandemic scares him, if he has ever interacted with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan and the inevitable comparisons

has today joined the Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast as Mr Bajaj. The role was earlier played by Karan Singh Grover. Karan, last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is very excited to play Bajaj, which is considerably a “challenging role.” In an exclusive chat, he opened up on taking up Bajaj, if shooting during pandemic scares him, if he has ever interacted with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan and the inevitable comparisons. Over to him:

What has been your biggest takeaway from the lockdown?

The only take away I have from the entire lockdown situation is that never take life for granted. Nobody is invincible. There is no differentiation be it poor or rich, just cherish life kyunki jab takleef aati hai toh aise phaad ke aati hai.

Does the thought of shooting during pandemic scare you?

Of course, it is scary. When I go for shoot, I will be meeting a lot of people and god forbid anyone is exposed to the virus. But, other than that you always have to be cautious. Whether we have a small kid in the family or not, it is important to be cautious and take precautions for your family. The moment you come home, one must take a warm water bath and wash the clothes. Before anything else, just wash your hands. Your immunity must be strong but not everyone has the same thing, so we just need to be prepared.

Your first reaction when approached to play Mr Bajaj?

When I was approached, I was like Mr Bajaj is an iconic and challenging character. Earlier, did it and then Karan did a good job. So, before saying yes I deliberated if I could shoulder the responsibility and then I took a day or two and then decided to give it a try.

Did the entire buzz on comparisons ever cross your mind while deliberating about the role?

The way I look it comparison na ho toh takleef ki baat hai. If a comparison is being made, it means you are doing something right. If that was not the case, why would anyone even compare, right? Comparison is good because that means you are getting your job done.

Have you ever met or interacted with Parth and Erica before?

I have never met them. Never even interacted with them. We have never crossed paths. I must have seen them around near the studio, but we never interacted much. In fact, I don’t know anyone on the set. For me, it will be like going to a new batch after a vacation.

Watch Karan Patel's full interview here:

