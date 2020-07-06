EXCLUSIVE: Karan Patel to slip into Mr Bajaj mode for Kasautii Zindagii Kay from tomorrow

Karan Patel has been roped in to play Mr Bajaj's role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor begins shooting for the shot from tomorrow.

It has already been confirmed that , who was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will be seen playing Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in lead roles. While both Parth and Erica have started shooting already, Karan will be joining the cast tomorrow. Karan confirmed the development to us and revealed that he is going to take extra caution whilst on sets.

Karan is undoubtedly one of the most sought after actors on Indian television. He will be replacing Karan Singh Grover in the show. The character was originally played by in the 2002 show. Karan said that he is happy that he has been offered such a challenging role and that the comparison only means that people have something to compare to and he is only glad about that. Meanwhile, apart from Karan, even Gaurav Chopra and Sharad Kelkar were considered for the role.

Speaking of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, earlier, Erica had opened up about having apprehensions about resuming shoots in the view of COVID 19 situation. However, later, she did commit to it and began shooting last week. Kunal Thakur, who played the character of Kaushik (Anurag's nephew) has also bid goodbye to the show. The actor is not keen to resume shoots amid the Coronavirus scare and does not wish to risk his health. He does not want to travel to work amid the COVID-19 crisis and thus decided to opt-out.

Credits :Pinkvilla

