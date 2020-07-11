EXCLUSIVE: Karan Patel spill the beans on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 FINALE shoot; Says 'Picture abhi baki hai'

Karan Patel is elated as Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's fresh episodes are to air. He also revealed when he along with the other finalists will be shooting for the finale episode.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 saw the likes of , Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, among others showcase their daredevil side. The reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty had premiered before lockdown but had to be stopped midway because of the entire lockdown situation. But the new and fresh episodes of the show have begun leaving fans excited. The finalists are yet to shoot the finale episode which will now be shot in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, Karishma Tanna and Karan are in the race to win the title.

Karan Patel, in an exclusive chat, revealed to Pinkvilla that the stunts will only get bigger and better from here. "The finale is also upcoming. It is very exciting because the stunts which are being shown now, these are the main ones. Pehle toh apna trailer dekha tha, picture toh abhi aa rahi hai." He also spilled the beans and revealed that they will be shooting the finale episode on the 20th this month.

Meanwhile, Karan has also been approached for the Khatron Ke Khiladi Reload edition along with Karishma Tanna. We also hear that , Sidharth Shukla might also join the best of the best in this extended edition. Speaking of Khatron Ke Khiladi, in a new promo, Shivin is seen performing a stunt at a height and was petrified during the stunt, but refused to give up. While Karan Patel is seen teasing Shivin, host Rohit Shetty even took a witty jibe at the Beyhadh 2 star for creating a unique history on the stunt-based reality show.

