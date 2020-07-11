  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Patel spill the beans on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 FINALE shoot; Says 'Picture abhi baki hai'

Karan Patel is elated as Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's fresh episodes are to air. He also revealed when he along with the other finalists will be shooting for the finale episode.
1303 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Karan Patel spill the beans on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale shoot; Says 'Picture abhi baki hai'EXCLUSIVE: Karan Patel spill the beans on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale shoot; Says 'Picture abhi baki hai'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 saw the likes of Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, among others showcase their daredevil side. The reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty had premiered before lockdown but had to be stopped midway because of the entire lockdown situation. But the new and fresh episodes of the show have begun leaving fans excited. The finalists are yet to shoot the finale episode which will now be shot in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, Karishma Tanna and Karan are in the race to win the title.

Karan Patel, in an exclusive chat, revealed to Pinkvilla that the stunts will only get bigger and better from here. "The finale is also upcoming. It is very exciting because the stunts which are being shown now, these are the main ones. Pehle toh apna trailer dekha tha, picture toh abhi aa rahi hai." He also spilled the beans and revealed that they will be shooting the finale episode on the 20th this month.

Meanwhile, Karan has also been approached for the Khatron Ke Khiladi Reload edition along with Karishma Tanna. We also hear that Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla might also join the best of the best in this extended edition. Speaking of Khatron Ke Khiladi, in a new promo, Shivin is seen performing a stunt at a height and was petrified during the stunt, but refused to give up. While Karan Patel is seen teasing Shivin, host Rohit Shetty even took a witty jibe at the Beyhadh 2 star for creating a unique history on the stunt-based reality show.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement