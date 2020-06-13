EXCLUSIVE: Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj to not return to Kasautii Zindagii Kay once the shoot resumes?

Karan Singh Grover as Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay was much loved and appreciated and despite taking a break in October, he returned to the show earlier this year too. However, now we hear that Karan has opted out of the show for time being and won't be returning anytime soon.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most followed shows on Indian television. The show stars Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan in lead roles, and saw the ever handsome Karan Singh Grover return to TV after a gap as Mr. Bajaj. Karan as Bajaj was much loved and appreciated and despite taking a break in October, returned to the show earlier this year too. However, now we hear that Karan has opted out of the show for time being and won't be returning anytime soon.

A source revealed, "It is well known that KSG's entry in the show led to a steep rise in the show's TRP and that was one of the reasons why Bajaj's track was introduced earlier this year. However, KSG won't be returning as Mr. Bajaj as of now. He is very much concerned about the ongoing pandemic in the country and is not too keen on returning. The team is negotiating and discussing things with him right now and trying to convince him to return." The team will mostly be resuming shoots from June 26 along with shoots of Kumkum Bhagya, KZK, Naagin. We tried reaching out to Karan for a comment but he remained unavailable.

About the shoots resuming, "When the pandemic hit our country, everything had to be put on hold for an indefinite period. But thanks to our government, with their help and support, Balaji Telefilms will be able to resume shooting some of their famous TV shows from 26th June namely Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Ekta Kapoor is very enthralled and will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of its actors and crew."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5 to resume shooting from 26th June?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×