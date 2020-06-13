  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj to not return to Kasautii Zindagii Kay once the shoot resumes?

Karan Singh Grover as Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay was much loved and appreciated and despite taking a break in October, he returned to the show earlier this year too. However, now we hear that Karan has opted out of the show for time being and won't be returning anytime soon.
5285 reads Mumbai Updated: June 13, 2020 01:49 pm
EXCLUSIVE: Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj to not return to Kasautii Zindagii Kay once the shoot resumes?EXCLUSIVE: Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj to not return to Kasautii Zindagii Kay once the shoot resumes?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most followed shows on Indian television. The show stars Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan in lead roles, and saw the ever handsome Karan Singh Grover return to TV after a gap as Mr. Bajaj. Karan as Bajaj was much loved and appreciated and despite taking a break in October, returned to the show earlier this year too. However, now we hear that Karan has opted out of the show for time being and won't be returning anytime soon. 

A source revealed, "It is well known that KSG's entry in the show led to a steep rise in the show's TRP and that was one of the reasons why Bajaj's track was introduced earlier this year. However, KSG won't be returning as Mr. Bajaj as of now. He is very much concerned about the ongoing pandemic in the country and is not too keen on returning. The team is negotiating and discussing things with him right now and trying to convince him to return." The team will mostly be resuming shoots from June 26 along with shoots of Kumkum Bhagya, KZK, Naagin. We tried reaching out to Karan for a comment but he remained unavailable.

About the shoots resuming, "When the pandemic hit our country, everything had to be put on hold for an indefinite period. But thanks to our government, with their help and support, Balaji Telefilms will be able to resume shooting some of their famous TV shows from 26th June namely Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Ekta Kapoor is very enthralled and will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of its actors and crew."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5 to resume shooting from 26th June?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement