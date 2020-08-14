EXCLUSIVE: Karan Singh Grover REVEALS the reason why he quit playing Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

In an exclusive chat, Karan Singh Grover speaks about his struggles, criticism, why he quit playing Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Read.

Karan Singh Grover has been a popular name across platforms. Be it Dr Armaan in Dill Mill Gayye or Alone or Hate Story or his digital debut Bose, KSG has managed to leave fans enthralled. His next is Dangerous where he reunites with Bipasha Basu. In an exclusive chat, Karan speaks about his struggles, criticism, miss playing Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also opened up on mental health and claimed there is no bridge to cross amid mediums. "It is an illusionary bridge made by the industry," he said.

When asked on his decision to quit KZK, Karan clarified that it was not a decision, but given the circumstances, it was something they had to mutually come to terms with. "It was not my decision or their decision. I would be still doing it if we were not in this situation and we would be still doing it if they did not need Bajaj to resume shoot immediately. They had to resume shoot soon and I understand it."

About his fans supporting him through thick and thin, KSG shared, "Other than Bipasha, my fans are such angels in my life. They love me unconditional and it is such a blessed feeling. I miss not being Bajaj also."

After Karan, now Parth Samthaan has reportedly put down his papers and will be making an exit soon. Rumour also has it that Erica Fernandes is too contemplating quitting the show.

Credits :Pinkvilla

