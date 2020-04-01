EXCLUSIVE: Karan Tacker on Special Ops: I was waiting for a character like Farooq to return to acting

Karan Tacker, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opens up on returning to acting after seven years and more.

made his acting comeback after seven years with Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops which also starred Kay Kay Menon, Saiyami Kher, among others. The actor plays the role of agent Farooq in the series which has gone on to garner lots of praises. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Karan what made him say yes to this show which brought him back from acting break, working with Neeraj Pandey and more. Over to him:

What made you say yes to Special Ops? You are returning to acting after 7 years.

I always waited for an opportunity like this where I could go as an actor and where my character would have an arc, and have graduation in a broad line story. I was looking for a project where I play a character that no one has seen me do. I have always played romantic roles on Television and this was absolutely the opposite of that. Kudos to Neeraj Sir for looking for me in this character. So it is basically the script.

Neeraj Pandey is known as espionage of thrillers. How was the experience working with him?

Neeraj Pandey owns the space of espionage and spy thrillers and that is one of the reasons why I chose this. I know it sounds cliched when we say, it was a good script, good director, and where the character developed well but to be honest, this is exactly what every actor looks for. My experience working with Neeraj ji was absolute fun. When you have a director like Neeraj Pandey who has also co-written it, the clarity of the script is immense. Neeraj sir as a person is very uncluttered and clear as a person of what he wants. He is also very forthcoming of suggestions. I remember there were times when he would discuss scenes and come to a consensus after hearing your point of view as well.

With the audience now being receptive to good content, do you think it is an exciting time for actors?

I feel exciting times are always there, it is about what you make of it. When I started TV, it was an exciting time for me. AS you grow as an actor, your understanding of craft and content also evolves, so today I find this exciting. It could be the same say two years from now.

The audience has become much wiser. they have become more interested in good content primarily and since they are enjoying it, we are also enjoying working. It is an empowering time for everyone actually. I feel because of the web, writers feel empowered because you get to say a story in 8-9 episodes irrespective of films where you have 2 hours or TV which is open-ended.

How was your camaraderie with everyone on sets?

It was one of the most hectic schedules of my career. When you shoot internationally, you are bound by sunlight so we were shooting continuously and trying to get whatever we could in limited time. But what made it easy was we had a pool of talent working together.

Next projects?

There are a couple of acting projects I am in talks for. You will know when an official announcement is made.

