EXCLUSIVE: Karan V Grover talks about Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and TRPs, working with Dipika Kakar & more

Karan V Grover aka Rohit Sippy from Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been a treat to watch on the show, and before the show goes off-air, the actor got talking with Pinkvilla in an EXCLUSIVE chat.

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was launched amidst quite the fanfare and ever since the show seems to have struck a chord with the audience. The show will be going off-air soon and as much as fans have been rooting for the show to not go off-air, the decision has now been made. And well, both the leading actors have been received with a lot of love, and now, Karan aka Rohit Sippy spoke about all things KHKT in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

Ask him if the show was always going to be a finite series, he says, "No, it was never going to be a finite series, it ended rather abruptly. Personally, I feel it needed to go on for longer." Sharing his vision for the show, he adds, "Of course, Ronakshi would get back and plan a family. In fact, we decided we will speak about an actress' life after she has a family and also how having a doctor around is both a boon and a bane. We had thought a lot about it."

Ask him what does he think went wrong with the show, and if it was the numbers, Karan quips how he does not get the number aspect very well. "I don't understand the TRP system, what is the basis or how it is calculated or the importance of the internet, etc. When we started, the ratings were 1.8-1.9, and next week I am sure the ratings will be the same, maybe this was always a less rating relatively."

The leading duo of Dipika and Karan aka Ronakshi, has received a lot of love and talking about it, he says, "Luckily, we clicked with the viewers right from episode 1 and we have got love and encouragement throughout. We never had an acceptance problem and even now, everyone talks about the pair, something that happens when there is equal involvement." About working with Dipika, he says, "She is very considerate and involved, something I've always said. She has been great to work with."

On things he will miss about the show, he says, "(laughs) I will miss shooting in Film City Goregaon, the regular meetings with Sandiip Sikcand. He is one of the finest content creators in India and I have sat with him for hours on the sets and is one of the most involved makers. Over time, we have developed a friendship as well and I am thankful to him for giving me Rohit Sippy. I will obviously miss the entire team, they are a mad bunch and there is not a single day on the sets where I was bored. The producers of the show are a gem, words fall short to appreciate them."

When quizzed about his plans ahead, he says, "I have no plan because I love to go with what comes and I like being surprised. I will go with anything that comes my way and excited me, I will peacefully go with the flow because as an actor, I never believe in planning ahead."

