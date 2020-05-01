EXCLUSIVE: Karan Wahi on if he will ever do Bigg Boss: Don't you think it is happening now, do you like it?

Hundred star Karan Wahi seems to have answered the question about him doing Bigg Boss once and for all, and we think we are convinced. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 continues to be in the news and despite the lockdown, there have been updates coming in as far as the upcoming season of Bigg Boss is concerned. While new names keep coming up every now and then, this season will reportedly see the return of commoners in the house but there will only be a few of them while the house will apparently be jungle-themed as far as the decor and the entire set up are concerned.

A name that has been constantly cropping up, not just this season, but even in the past, is that of Karan Wahi. The actor, however, does not seem to be very keen on doing it. When asked about Bigg Boss, and he definitely has quite the answer given the ongoing scenario and questions, "Don't you think it is happening right now with all of us, and honestly do you like it? (I went on to say no, of course). So imagine, you still have phones and TV and friends to talk to and we still don't like it. So, I think I can't answer that question better."

Well, Karan seems to have clearly said a no to doing the show, however, who knows what is in store? Meanwhile, the actor has been in the news recently for his web series, Hundred, co-starring Lara Dutta, and Rinku Rajuguru among other actors. He has turned a rapper for this one and has been received well by the audiences for the flavour it has brought on screen.

