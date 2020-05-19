EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra and Shruti Seth reveal what they want to change about their character in Shararat

Shararat, which went off air around 17 years ago, has been one of the most loved shoes of Indian television and featured Karanvir Bohra and Shruti Seth in the lead.

Indian television has given us some of the most amazing shows over the years. Among these was Karanvir Bohra and Shruti Seth starrer Shararat which was quite popular among the audience. The show revolved around a family of fairies who had magical powers and featured Shruti as the youngest fairy Jia and Karanvir as her love interest Dhruv. Shararat was an instant hit among the audience and even after 17 years since the show went off air, the fans continue to cherish the magical drama of the comedy drama.

Recently, Pinkvilla got an opportunity to bring together the lead cast of the show including Shruti, Karanvir, Addite Malik aka Mita, Harsh Vashisht aka Raja and Simple Kaul aka Pam in live Facebook session. While it was an overwhelming session, the Shararat team rekindled several amazing memories. During the session, the team also spoke about one thing which they want to change in their character in the show. While Additee and Harsh were quite happy with their characters, Shruti, Karanvir and Simple did want to change certain things. When quizzed more, Karan revealed that he wants to change his hairstyle in the show. On the other hand, Simple asserted that she would like to change her “horrendous clothes” and stated that they looked really cheap.

Talking about the same, Shruti said, “I wish I wasn’t such a servant.” She explained that while her character of Jia continued to be sweet and generous towards Pam despite the latter’s wickedness, this wouldn’t be the case in reality. Shruti emphasised that if she ever had a friend like Pam she would have slapped her hard.

To note, Shararat marked Karanvir and Additee Malik’s debut in the showbiz industry.

