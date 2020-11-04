EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra REVEALS ‘will have a beach wedding with Teejay’ to mark our 15th wedding anniversary

In an exclusive chat, Karanvir told us that he is extremely happy that Teejay and he have spent so many years together and are being blessed with a baby again as a gift for their 14th anniversary.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sindhu celebrated their 14th marriage anniversary on Tuesday, November 3. The couple is all set to embrace parenthood and are very excited for this new journey. They are already parents to Bella and Vienna who celebrated their birthday recently. In an exclusive chat, Karanvir told us that he is extremely happy that Teejay and he have spent so many years together and are being blessed with a baby again as a gift for their 14th anniversary. Karanvir also revealed that to mark their 15th anniversary, they will be organising a beach wedding in Goa in presence of friends and family.

“T and I were just talking a few days back before she left, that it’s been 14 years to our marriage. We have crossed two seven years which is great and it doesn’t feel like time has passed so fast. We had a baby after 10 years of marriage which just went by so fast. Now our children are 4 years old and we are having another one. What better gift to give on our anniversary? The little angel coming to our life, the 14 years gift will be this baby. I still remember, the 10 years gift was these two angels. So we have had landmark anniversaries. Before the 10 years anniversary we had Bella and Vienna and now we are excited for another one. Next year marks the 15th year of our marriage and we are going to make it special,” he shared.

He excitedly added, “We wanted to celebrate on the 10 years anniversary but Bella and Vienna were born but now is the perfect time, on the 15th one, we will have a nice beach wedding where we will call all our friends. So next year everybody has to be ready and gear up to go to Goa. I am so excited.”

Karanvir and Teejay have been together for the longest time and their goofiness on social media is difficult to miss.

Here’s wishing the beautiful couple a very happy anniversary!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Karanvir Bohra on ensuring his twins stay sanitised throughout

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×