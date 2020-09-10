  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra starts an initiative for mental health awareness after friend Kushal Punjabi's death

Karanvir Bohra starts an initiative to spread mental health awareness. On the day of World Suicide Prevention Day, Karanvir opens up on the importance of breaking the stigma around mental health.
Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra starts an initiative for mental health awareness after friend Kushal Punjabi's deathEXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra starts an initiative for mental health awareness after friend Kushal Punjabi's death
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With the rise in cases of depression, anxiety, suicides and more specially amongst the youth of today, the mental health stigma has finally been broken and is now being given the importance it deserves. Actor Karanvir Bohra has also come forward to address the mental health scenario we are facing right now, and is actively trying to build more awareness and help those in need in the process. The actor has recently taken to his social media to start a series called 'Kushal Mangal' after the passing away of his good friend Kushal Punjabi due to suicide, and is through the initiative speaking about how mental health issues can be tackled and taken care of. 

Speaking about 'Kushal Mangal' and his views on the mental health stigma, Karanvir shared, "Somehow mental health has always taken a backseat in our country, but over the years with the rising number of cases leading to depression, suicide, anxiety and more has finally brought it to the forefront and given it its much due importance. While we always prioritized physical health, mental has never been given priority, and I truly feel that now is the time it should be! Times are changing and people are sadly taking the unfortunate route of suicide to end their problems, when ideally fighting them and getting through them in a brave manner is what they should be doing."

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sindhu along with their twin girls get papped at the airport

He continued, "After having experienced the loss of my good friend Kushal Punjabi due to him committing suicide, I realized that such issues of the mind like depression & anxiety due to which such drastic steps like suicide are taken, need to be openly addressed, accepted and worked on. The lockdown has also seen some unfortunate suicide incidents which have definitely left us all shocked! So that's when I began working on my 'Kushal Mangal series, which is an initiative to spread awareness about mental health issues and how people can tackle them and help themselves to deal with them in a better manner and importantly understand how and why they occur, through my social media platforms. I have been doing these live series with Reena Jabran, a neurolinguist, who has been sharing her deep insights and views on the topic as well, and together we have been aiming at doing the best we can to make people aware of mental health issues."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement