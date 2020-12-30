EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra on turning to web show direction and production in 2020: Have given my 100 percent

Karanvir Bohra, who is currently enjoying time with his daughters, speaks about his journey in the entertainment industry.

The year 2020 will surely go down in history as the worst year. We saw and experienced things that we have not imagined in our lifetime. But the scenario was not the same for everyone. 2020 has been good to actor Karanvir Bohra who has become a father for again. The actor says that the year has been very productive for him as he got to work in some good digital shows. Karanvir Bohra is a known face in the television industry. He has been part of many popular shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which his role of Prem was highly appreciated.

He says, “Acting has always been my first love and I did get a chance to act in some really interesting OTT shows and a film this year. Whether it's The Casino, Bhanwar or Kutubminar, I have given them all my 100 percent. Though 2020 for me has been about working on aspects behind the camera which have been a great learning experience. The year taught us the importance of 'Aatmanirbhar' due to which, I took up direction and worked on directing my first ever web show Bhanwar, which went onto a prominent web portal and acquired some great reviews.”

The web shows focused on the theme of time travel and featured Teejay Sidhu, Priya Banerjee and Payal Sodhi.

Karanvir further added, “Bhanwar also marked my first time as a producer, and looking after so many aspects in the film apart from acting, was a challenging but amazing experience! 2020 even gave me the opportunity to work on launching our very own fashion label which took me into the entrepreneur space and taught me so much about managing my own brand. I am grateful to God for making this year fruitful for me, which in turn has been one of the best and biggest learning experiences to date. Now all I can hope and wish for is for 2021 to be a much better year with even more wonderful opportunities for myself and everyone out there.”

