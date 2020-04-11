EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna: I don't understand why TV actors are looked down upon; things are changing though

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karishma Tanna opened up about TV actors being looked down upon and also asserted that she sees now things are definitely changing for good.

The extremely gorgeous Karishma Tanna is not the one to mince her words. The actress started her journey on the small screen and recently forayed into films as well. She is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and is said to be one of the finalists. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karishma mentioned about TV actors being looked down upon and also asserted that she sees that now things are definitely changing for good.

When asked if she resonates with many others who have time and again mentioned that actors who work on TV are usually looked down upon, Karishma said, "Yes, 100 percent. I have felt this and I have raised my voice against it too. Why are TV actors looked down upon, I don't know. TV actors are very talented." She added, "They get dialogues immediately and we have to act it out spontaneously, so we have been trained so well and if they say that TV does OTT and are loud, it is because TV works that way. But, now even TV is evolving so the actors have also changed."

Karishma mentioned that to make an actor act subtly or OTT is actually in the hands of the director. "It is all in the hands of the director, actually. If the director says to do it subtly, they will do it. I don't understand that TV actors can't do films. Now, it is evolving. Now, film people and web series people take TV actors seriously. They now realise that we are talented and that we can adapt to any given situation," she stated.

Karishma also opened up on her foodie side and love for fitness during the chat.

