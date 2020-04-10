EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna: I would lie about my height as I would get rejected for being taller than the hero

In an EXCLUSIVE and candid chat with Pinkvilla for Cheat Meal, Karishma Tanna opened up on her fitness regime, her love for food, her journey, facing rejections, growing out strong from there, perils of being a 'tall' girl and more.

Karishma Tanna made her debut with Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and slowly and gradually made a huge space for herself, both in films and on TV. The actress, in an EXCLUSIVE and candid chat with Pinkvilla for Cheat Meal, opened up on her fitness regime, her love for food, her journey, facing rejections, growing out strong from there, perils of being a 'tall' girl and more. About her height, she confessed that she had begun lying about it fearing not getting work.

"When I was young, I was conscious about my height because every time I used to go for a look test, they would say, 'arey hero chota hai' and we cannot take you because you are tall. For the first time, I realised that in India, being tall is a problem. In fact, they should be looking up to the person who is tall and has a personality. I started lying about my height that it is 5' 8, whereas it is 5' 10, Karishma confessed and added, "I thought I won't get work in films or on television because of my height. But slowly, with the industry evolving, I became confident. I have read one interview with who had said that the girl's height is not a problem, she should be talented."

We further asked her if people around her or from the fraternity ever raised apprehensions of her leaving TV career to join films? To this, Karishma candidly shared, "That is just a subtle way of people saying that 'we can't give you this film'. So they say 'Why do you want to sabotage your TV career for films?' But, that's okay. Generally, in an actor's life, rejections do come and you have to take it well. First, I used to be heartbroken, but then I learned it the hard way that we should be able to take positive and negative reactions well."

