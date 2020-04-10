EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna: My dad was against me modelling but my mom supported; Was forced to be alpha female

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karishma Tanna opened up on the struggles she faced, her dad objecting to her modelling and more. Don't miss.

Karishma Tanna is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses we know. She is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and joined us for an exclusive chat on Pinkvilla for Cheat Meal With Stars. From revealing about her fitness regime to facing a lull in her career, Karishma bared it all. She also spoke about how her mother has been a constant support for her in times of downfall. Karishma made her debut with Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on TV and recently forayed into films. She was last seen in Sanju opposite Vicky Kaushal, in a small role. When we asked Karishma if anyone has ever discouraged her from taking up films by saying she is doing good on TV, Karishma shared that it happens.

She said, "That is just a subtle way of saying that we cannot take you in the film. It is a polite way of saying that. But that is okay. Generally, in an actor's life, rejections do come and first I used to have my heart broken, but now I have learned it the hard way that as an actor, we need to take everything positively. You cannot be pulled down because someone is not giving you work, you have to try to do it the right way to get a positive response. You cannot get sucked in the black hole."

She continued, "People generally have the perception that 'oh, an actor's life is so fancy, they are so popular' but we also have our share of struggles, rejections, downfalls, we face months and months of not working. After seeing huge success, when we see that, the depression we go through, it is all real. We have to try and motivate ourselves and be happy."

Revealing that it was her mother who kept her motivated and was her biggest support then, Karishma added, "My biggest support was my mother because I have been an alpha female in my house. In the situation, I was forced to be a male in the family. My sister isn't as strong as me, my mother was dependent and my father came from a middle-class setup so the situations made me strong, or I was just born strong. So I dealt with that time only."

"My mother always told me that you should always look at people who want to be like me rather than thinking of your failures. My mom used to say 'You are the only one facing depression or facing a downfall.' At one point, I really wanted to work in films but then I can blame my stars, or me not being in the right place at the right time, I don't know. But I am still positive. I have still not lost hope because I know I am talented and I deserve the best," Karishma smiled.

She also disclosed that when she decided to take up modelling her father was not in favour of it but it was her mother who supported her. "My father was against it, he did not speak to me," she revealed.

