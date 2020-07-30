  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna: No outsider, insider debate here or Karan Johar wouldn't have cast Sushant in Drive

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karishma Tanna opens up on the rejections she has had to face because of her TV background, having bouts of self-doubt, TV actors being looked down upon, the insider-outsider debate and nepotism. Read.
Mumbai
Karishma Tanna made her TV debut with Kyunkii and has been a popular name on Television for the longest time. She participated in a number of reality shows as well and crossed the bridge to bag a couple of movies too. However, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress opens up on the rejections she has had to face because of her TV background, having bouts of self-doubt, TV actors being looked down upon, the insider-outsider debate and nepotism.

About the entire insider and outsider debate, Tanna said, "Sushant Singh Rajput got really good opportunities throughout, from the time he shifted from TV to films, he has only got the best opportunities. Not even once he has worked with a normal production house, always worked with ace production houses, and all the A-Lister heroines. I wouldn’t even debate on the insider and outsider debate, it is about who is good at acting, who fits the role, and who the producer wants. It is as simple as it gets."

She pointed, "I don’t believe there is an outsider and insider world because if that was the case, Karan Johar would have never taken Sushant in Drive, Rajkumar Sir wouldn’t have taken him in PK. I just feel that from TV to jump into films, the struggle is a little more. I don’t mind the struggle because then you can’t enjoy the little success. I have never got easy success, nor do I expect it."

Also Read: Karishma Tanna on winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Had no godfather, just faith to look beyond doubts & failures

Reacting to the nepotism debate, Tanna said that she doesn't feel nepotism is to be taken only in a negative connotation, it is about giving an equal opportunity as well. "About nepotism, I have always believed that if I am an ace producer and if I have a sister tomorrow and if my sister’s son is good looking and can act, then why will I not give him or her the job? I will definitely give the first job to my family because a) they are worth it and b) because I am in that position of casting him but that doesn’t mean I won’t give an opportunity to someone who is not from my family. I will definitely do that but nobody can hold that against me. Because I don’t think that it is fair."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Shut up Ekta Kapoor ki chamchi!

