EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna on nonpayment of dues: Actors shouldn't have to beg for our money; respect artists

The cast members of Hamari Bahu Silk have been urging the producers of the show to give them their dues which is overdue for over 8 months now. Karishma Tanna reacts strongly to it while talking to Pinkvilla.

Karishma Tanna is not the one to mince her words. The actress recently spoke about on the entire nepotism, insider and outsider debate and when we asked her about the pressing issue of nonpayment of dues, she opened up on the need for producers to make payments as artists have delivered their work. She also pointed out that TV actors need to be respected and their talent must get the deserved due. The cast members of Hamari Bahu Silk have been holding protests and requesting the makers to pay the overdue of almost 8-9 months as they have no money left, the producers have turned a deaf ear to their requests.

"I sometimes feel that if the producers are not paying, they might have their own issues but having said that, they should clear all the dues because the actors and the crew have worked for it. If you did not have the money, you shouldn't have turned producers in the first place. Why make actors suffer? If actors have worked hard, they should be given their deserving dues. We actors shouldn't have to beg for our own money, and we actors really work hard and must be given our deserved due," she said.

She further added, "I would request the producers to clear the dues. When veteran actors like Sarita Joshi comes forward, it is all the more heartbreaking. This is what happens on TV, we never see this happening in films. Do we? We really need to start respecting talents."

Tanna recently was announced the winner for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actress in an emotional post mentioned how she felt like she was winning for her mother as it was her dream turning into reality.

