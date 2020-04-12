EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna OPENS UP on her audition for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi; Says 'It was horrible'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karishma Tanna opened up about up about her first audition for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and how Ekta Kapoor reacted to it.

Karishma Tanna needs no special introduction. She is one of the most loved, adored and followed celebrities. The actress began her journey in the Telly world with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, back in 2001. Ekta Kapoor's drama was one of the most-watched shows then, and Karishma made her big debut with it. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the diva. She made many heads turn with her awe-inspiring looks and her amazing acting chops. Slowly and steadily, Karishma made a significant place for herself, both in films and on TV.

The actress, in an EXCLUSIVE and candid chat with Pinkvilla for Cheat Meal, took down the memory lane and recalled how she made it to the small screen. She revealed how during her college days, one of her friends randomly made her amateur portfolio. After looking at her pictures, she thought of trying her hands at modeling. Then she started collecting numbers of different advertising agencies and production houses. Gradually, she disturbed her pictures all around the entertainment industry. Lucky, as we say, within two or three weeks, Karishma got a call from Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

When quipped about her how her first shot experience was, Karishma shared, 'I was very nervous, I did not know the basics of shooting. I just knew that I have to utter the dialogue after 'Roll, Camera Action.' But, I did not know the ethics of dialogue delivery, facing the camera and more. So, I asked my director to help and guide me through. And the first shot turned out to be good enough.'

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant then went on to spill the beans about her audition for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She said, 'My audition for Balaji was horrible (laughs). I'm generally a good student when learning lines, but in front of the camera, things go haywire. I have fumbled multiple times and it was a very 'ganda' (bad) audition. But still, I got chosen. Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am does not see dialogues, she wants the actor to fit in the role, acting is then taken care of. So, I guess I fit the role and that is how I got it.'

The beautiful actress also gave a glimpse of her foodie side, her fitness secrets, her journey in TV and Bollywood, parents' reaction to her career choices and more.

