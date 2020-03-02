EXCLUSIVE: Karn Sangini fame Kinshuk Vaidya roped in to play Arjun in RadhaKrishn?

Kinshuk Vaidya, who was last seen in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, roped in to play Arjun in RadhaKrishn.

Kinshuk Vaidya, popularly known for playing Sanju in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, will be seen playing the role of Arjun in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s RadhaKrishn. A source informs that the actor will begin shooting for the same soon. The actor has previously played the role of Arjun in mythological show Karn Sangini as well. He was previously seen in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. Kinshuk has proved his mettle as an actor in the previous shows. We will have to wait to see if his entry helps grab more eyeballs.

Speaking of RadhaKrishn, the show started off on a very good note with it making to top 10 as well on the TRP charts. Despite the competition, the show has been managing to keep up with decent numbers. The show tells the love story that bloomed between Radha and Krishn and has been enchanting the audience right from day one. Many do not know that it is dubbed into Malayalam as Kannante Radha and airs on Asianet and Tamil as Radhakrishna on Vijay TV.

Earlier, about the costume and design for the show, Siddharth has told Pinkvilla, “We're at it for over 2 years now. I like attention to detail & during our travels to discover more stories on Radha & Krishna, we learnt how scholars believed them to look like & what they wore. Costumes & Jewelry are an integral part to define a character. We worked closely with several designers; they worked round the clock creating their versions. We finally have a designer on board from Kolkata who has worked for a couple of Bengali actors & has created some really beautiful outfits. Our jewellery has been sourced from artisans in Rajasthan. This show is special.”

