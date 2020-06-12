EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii actress Charvi Saraf has a hard time getting tested in Delhi despite COVID 19 symptoms

Charvi Saraf says, "Last week I started feeling uneasy, my body temperature kept picking up and dropping. Soon I started having high fever, with a lot of body ache, breathlessness, pain in the throat, headache etc. Off course like anyone would, I started panicking with the fear that am I suffering from COVID-19."

Charvi Saraf who plays Shivani ( Prerna's sister) in Kasautti Zindagi Kay, penned down an open letter with regards to her experience trying to get a COVID-19 test done in Delhi. She says, "Last week I started feeling uneasy, my body temperature kept picking up and dropping. Soon I started having high fever, with a lot of body ache, breathlessness, pain in the throat, headache etc. Off course like anyone would, I started panicking with the fear that am I suffering from COVID?"

"The first thing in the mind was to get a COVID-19 test done, I made few calls to the doctors who had been treating us for years, they said they don't have COVID 19 test kits with them. Next, I called few private followed by Government hospitals nearby, they point blank refused saying this facility is not available here. All I wanted was someone to come over and do my tests as I wasn't in the right energy or position to go to the hospital to get it tested," she added further.

The actress elaborated on how she had a difficult time and says, "I even contacted the COVID 19 helpline, they said they are already full till next week. By this time I got desperate, only to get a test done. It's been five days now of showing proper symptoms and my attempts for getting a test done has been futile when I know I have those symptoms."

Questioning the government, she goes on to say, Where government is making constant claims on having more than adequate test kits and arrangements for any emergency outbreak. This doesn't seem the case so, I thought some reports were rumours but now I am forced to believe. If getting a test done to know if a person is positive or negative is such an issue, I really don't know how the Government will help the people of Delhi. There are people who show symptoms and still do not come out in open to speak and there are people like me who wish to know the truth by getting tests done, but is the Government and the Hospitals really interested in people like us?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×