EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Charvi Saraf gets invited for her fan's wedding during lockdown

The lockdown has brought about a range of rather sweet surprises, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Charvi Saraf has gotten one too.

Kasautti Zindagi Kay is certainly one of the most celebrated and watched shows on indian television and the Sharma sisters ( Prerna and Shivani) are certainly looked upon as one of the ideal sister jodi's across indian television. Their love, care, concern and pampering for each other and their family members has fetched them alot of fans and, Charvi Saraf who plays Shivani has an incident to narrate to prove this.

"Prerna and me have a certain set of followers who admire our on screen work and recently I a sister duo wanted me to attend her wedding along with Erica.The bride's sister got in touch with me via social media and expressed how much she and her sister have been looking upto us in everyway. She said they totally feel connected to our characters and have been living upto it in their real life. She invited me to her sisters wedding but unfortunately because of CoVid 19 major spread the wedding which was scheduled for March had to be postponed to a later date and they wish to invite me post this lockdown phase is over", says Charvi



"It is an overwhelming experience for actors like us to have such messages come across from fans. I feel I am doing justice to my work, if I can inspire real life sisters through my character. This is a motivation booster and I feel totally pumped up after hearing such response. I personally don't attend such weddings but this one is special, so I'm definately going to attend this post lockdown is over. However I will use precautionary measures for myself and others. Moreover I will all the more thrilled as I'll get to meet Erica there too after long",Charvi sums up

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×