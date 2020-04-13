EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes says 'Yoga is a great stress reliever'

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes says, "Yoga is a great stress reliever and immensely helps in relaxing the body and muscles. It is also a good technique of improving concentration and one's attention span as it has absolute calming effects over the mind."

The Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone stuck at home and while there is very little scope to pass time, everyone has been trying to do their best to keep up with their peace of mind. Among other things, people have resorted to various forms of creativity. And well, someone who has been spending this time rather creatively is Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes. Her social media is a treat to watch right now as it has updates on what has she been up to, including painting, Yoga, and other things.

Ask her about the idea behind Yoga and she says, "In times like these, I have resorted to working on both my inner and outer body strength by doing Yoga. It is the one form of exercise that not only helps rework the body physically, but also helps in refreshing and recharging it mentally. Yoga is a great stress reliever and immensely helps in relaxing the body and muscles. It is also a good technique of improving concentration and one's attention span as it has absolute calming effects over the mind. It also helps strike the right balance within the nervous system and the physical and mental aspects of the body."

Meanwhile, Erica has also been sharing all these beautiful throwback photos on her social media and it has us gushing over her. The actress has also resorted to self-care and she shared updates regarding the same as well. Meanwhile, with all shows going for a re-run, fans have also been hoping for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi to make a comeback and in fact, social media is flooded with requests regarding the same!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More