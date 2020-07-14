EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Cast & crew test COVID 19 negative; 4 people working at Studio test positive

The cast and crew of Kasautii Zindagii Kay have undergone COVID-19 tests shortly after Parth Samthaan was diagnosed with Coronavirus.

In a shocking news on Sunday, it was revealed that Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame tested COVID 19 positive. The show is shot at Killick Nixon Studios in Mumbai. Shortly everyone including the cast and the crew were tested for coronavirus and while a few results which came out yesterday showed everyone testing negative, the results for the entire people who took the swab test are out today. The cast and the crew members of the set have tested negative. However, in an unfortunate turn, the two watchmen of the studio along with the office admin and a spot boy has tested positive, revealed BN Tiwari, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President.

So in total 4 people have tested positive and proper treatment for them have already been initiated. Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey along with other cast members had revealed to be covid 19 negative. and Aamna Sharif who were not on set too got themselves tested along with their family and have been tested negative. We are yet to hear from Erica Fernandes. But if the guidelines are to be seen, it is most likely that the cast might resume shoot following guidelines by week end. Meanwhile, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya cast which also shared the same studio will now shoot at SJ studios with Killick Nixon to remain closed for a few more days.

Just a few hours back, Erica had posted on social media to ask people from refraining assumptions on their test results. Parth currently is in self quarantine and had written, “Hi guys ,I have tested Postive for covid 19 and I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . am in self quarantine and I thank BMC for all their support, Please be safe and takecare!”

