  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay to go off air after Parth Samthaan's exit; Another Balaji show to replace it

Pinkvilla has learnt that Parth Samthaan's decision to leave has left makers with no choice but to pull the plug off from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The time slot will be taken by yet another Balaji show.
36438 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay to go off air after Parth Samthaan's exit; Another Balaji show to replace itEXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay to go off air after Parth Samthaan's exit; Another Balaji show to replace it
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It was in August that we informed of Parth Samthaan putting down his papers and making an exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show, which also stars Erica Fernandes, has been struggling with TRPs for quite some time. It was being speculated if the makers would be able to retain Parth as Anurag Basu given the popularity but looks like things haven't worked out. A source close to the development informed us that the makers have decided to pull off the show and replace it with another show in the same time slot. 

A source informs, "The makers and the channel were in talks with Parth to retain him for a couple of months but Parth stood by his decision. He was supposed to end his contract with his last day being September 5. Since, a new face did not look like a possibility right now with so many change in faces already, the makers decided to pull off the show in the next two months and have asked Parth to shoot for small portions in between so that story reaches its conclusive end. Parth had agreed to give a couple of days in the next two months to fulfil his commitment to the show."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan opts out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; to concentrate on his upcoming projects

Well, well, this is definitely going to leave the fans a little disappointed but every end makes way for new beginnings. We had reported earlier that Parth has been prepping himself up for a movie, details of which are yet to be out. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
Anonymous 3 minutes ago

Inshallah he will rock in bollywood

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Proud of Parth

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Kundali bhagya kab off air hoga?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement