EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay to go off air after Parth Samthaan's exit; Another Balaji show to replace it

Pinkvilla has learnt that Parth Samthaan's decision to leave has left makers with no choice but to pull the plug off from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The time slot will be taken by yet another Balaji show.

It was in August that we informed of Parth Samthaan putting down his papers and making an exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show, which also stars Erica Fernandes, has been struggling with TRPs for quite some time. It was being speculated if the makers would be able to retain Parth as Anurag Basu given the popularity but looks like things haven't worked out. A source close to the development informed us that the makers have decided to pull off the show and replace it with another show in the same time slot.

A source informs, "The makers and the channel were in talks with Parth to retain him for a couple of months but Parth stood by his decision. He was supposed to end his contract with his last day being September 5. Since, a new face did not look like a possibility right now with so many change in faces already, the makers decided to pull off the show in the next two months and have asked Parth to shoot for small portions in between so that story reaches its conclusive end. Parth had agreed to give a couple of days in the next two months to fulfil his commitment to the show."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan opts out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; to concentrate on his upcoming projects

Well, well, this is definitely going to leave the fans a little disappointed but every end makes way for new beginnings. We had reported earlier that Parth has been prepping himself up for a movie, details of which are yet to be out.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×