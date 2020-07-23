EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan CONFIRMS he has tested COVID 19 negative
Parth Samthaan was found to be COVID 19 positive just two weeks back but in good news today, we can confirm that the actor is recovering very well and has is already tested COVID 19 negative. We ringed Parth and he confirmed the development saying, "Yes it’s true, reports have come and it’s negative." The actor has been recuperating pretty well as well but is in quarantine following the protocol. Parth was the first actor to resume shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and had shot for quite a lot.
Earlier, Parth had informed fans about being tested positive and tweeted, "Hi guys ,I have tested Postive for covid 19 and I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . am in self quarantine and I thank BMC for all their support ,Please be safe and takecare ! (sic)" He had instantly distanced himself from everyone and was in self quarantine. The fans will be assured to know the health update! We wish him complete recovery!
