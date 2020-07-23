  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan CONFIRMS he has tested COVID 19 negative

Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame confirms he is recuperating from COVID 19 and reports have come negative. He was found to be positive two weeks back.
5502 reads Mumbai Updated: July 23, 2020 06:27 pm
Parth Samthaan was found to be COVID 19 positive just two weeks back but in good news today, we can confirm that the actor is recovering very well and has is already tested COVID 19 negative. We ringed Parth and he confirmed the development saying, "Yes it’s true, reports have come and it’s negative." The actor has been recuperating pretty well as well but is in quarantine following the protocol. Parth was the first actor to resume shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and had shot for quite a lot. 

Earlier, Parth had informed fans about being tested positive and tweeted, "Hi guys ,I have tested Postive for covid 19 and I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . am in self quarantine and I thank BMC for all their support ,Please be safe and takecare ! (sic)" He had instantly distanced himself from everyone and was in self quarantine. The fans will be assured to know the health update! We wish him complete recovery!

Speaking of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the show's fresh episodes have been received decently. Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif, Karan Patel too conducted their COVID 19 test after Parth and were found to be negative. But Aamna and Erica had confirmed that they will quarantine themselves for a few days as safety precautions. Aamna even celebrated her birthday in quarantine. 

Parth's prowess as an actor is much appreciated. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

