EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan has the MOST EPIC reply to people who hate him

In a LIVE chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Parth Samthaan if there was a pickup line he had to use for his 'haters', what would it be? The actor had the most epic answer to it. Read on to find out.

Parth Samthaan is a star of Indian television. Currently, being loved as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth rose to fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan where he played Manik Malhotra. Parth has a huge fan following but along with a lot of love comes a bit of negativity as well. In a LIVE chat with Pinkvilla, we asked the actor if there was a pickup line he had to use for his 'haters', what would it be? The actor had the most epic answer to it.

"Since I don't know why they hate me, so I would rather give you a reason to hate me," quipped Parth. Not just that he also thanked his fan club for their support and said that "ignorance is bliss". "I don't want to encourage any negativity by even responding to them. Plus, I think my fan clubs handle it for me anyway." Parth also revealed that in this time of home quarantine he is doing household chores, cooking and playing PlayStation. He also gave us a hint of a possible movie debut this year.

Parth also mentioned that he misses the Kasautii Zindagii Kay gang, but they stay in touch on video calls and are helping each other do some chores. He shared that Erica Fernandes, Sahil, and Pooja Banerjee helped him cook breakfast the other day and it turned out decently.

Not just that, Parth also requested fans to be indoors as much as possible and just motivate each other during this time when we need to be together. He even lauded the government's effort in order to curtail or restrict the spread of this deadly virus.

