EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes: Have huge trust issues with giving money to organisations

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Erica Fernandes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay opened up on being skeptical of donating to organisations. Read.

Erica Fernandes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame has been one of the most outspoken and loved actresses in our country. Recently, with the news of shoots resuming soon, many actors have expressed their views on it. Erica was one of the few actresses to have spoken about being scared of resuming shoot, given the current pandemic situation. She also opened up about donations and revealed that she has major trust issues with donating to organisations.

"I have huge trust issues when it comes to giving money to an organisation I don't know because I don't know where the money is going. Instead, I believe you can just help people around you, at least, you know it is going to the right people. I had always had this trust issue. Who can donate, they must, but this is my personal thing," Erica stated while mentioning that she believes in knowing where her money is going and can't donate blindly.

About being scared to resume shoots, Erica added, "We are going to cry in scenes, constant touch-ups, touching our face, constantly be in an environment that is very intimate, so the entire thought of it has scared me. I am not embarrassed or ashamed of accepting the whole fact that I am scared of this situation. You cannot be in social distancing while acting. That chemistry comes in a scene when you are standing in proximity, it is not easy. It is not easy for us to shoot in these circumstances."

