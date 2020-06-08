EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes on resuming shoots: Personally, I am NOT up for it

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Erica Fernandes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame opens up on if she is scared of resuming shoots next week. Read.

Television shoots will be resuming next week or by June 20th in Mumbai and outskirts of the city, after getting prior approvals. This will take place post lockdown of three months in the view of coronavirus pandemic. While producers shared that the budget cuts, the creative and financial pressure have certainly left them mulling over many things, many actors expressed their happiness over resuming shoots but at the same time shared their apprehensions. Erica Fernandes, who has one of the most loved actresses, shared that she personally is not too excited about this as she has several reasons to worry.

Responding to our query, Erica shared, "It's not a simple question of yes or no. There is a lot to it. People have been out of work for a very long time. Some do not have the luxury of making a choice if they should get back to work or no. But, if you personally ask me, I am not up for it, not now at least, maybe a little later yes, and this is due to multiple reasons." She listed several reasons for the same including the cluster environment on sets and the upcoming monsoon season.

Listing her reasons, Erica answered, "Firstly, we are just beginning to get out of the lockdown. There are high chances of a spike in the graph. Secondly, because we are entering the monsoon season where so many of us generally fall ill due to the change in weather. The symptoms of normal flu or dengue, malaria ( which are common during the monsoons) are very similar to the virus. This will create chaos and panic."

"Thirdly, actors even if they want to, have to shoot without a mask. So they are at a higher risk at work, more than anyone else. Next, in there are studios that have multiple shows shooting in the same vicinity at the same time accounting for a huge number of people working together," Erica shared.

