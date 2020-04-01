EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes reveals Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are her favourite

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes sat down for a quick Instagram Live session with Pinkvilla where she revealed her favourite Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans might be heartbroken over the lack of newer episodes on television. However, Erica Fernandes is making sure they get a dose of the star every day. From sharing photos of her day in the kitchen to just lazing around with her dog, Erica is enjoying her quarantine time. Today, Erica took some time out and sat down to catch up with her fans via Pinkvilla. In the exclusive conversation, the actress spoke about all things quarantine, her bond with Parth Samthaan and other Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars and much more.

During the chat, a fan asked the actress about her favourite actor and actress. After giving it a little thought, Erica revealed she likes and . "Actress with Deepika and actor Ranveer," she said. Another fan asked if she had the opportunity to work with a Bollywood star, she confessed she would want to work with the Simmba.

A fan also quizzed which is her favourite Bollywood movie. Erica confessed she hasn't watched any Bollywood movie in recent times. She also admitted she cannot remember the last Bollywood movie she watched. However, she is catching up on a couple of television series. Erica revealed she is binge-watching Two and a Half Men. She is almost through the series with just a few episodes left.

Apart from the international show, Erica also completed Special Ops. The show stars Sana Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Meher Vij in the lead. Erica's watchlist is still open to suggestions. What would you recommend the actress to watch next? Give her your recommendations in the comments below.

