EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kya actress Erica Fernandes has THIS to say about Bigg Boss 13

Erica Fernandes got into an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla during her live session with us today, and during the chat, we also quizzed her about Bigg Boss 13. Here is what she has to say.

Erica Fernandes is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-starring Parth Samthaan in the lead role and well, the show has been doing fairly with the audiences and it continues to receive a lot of love from the fans. Earlier in the evening today, Erica got into a live chat with us exclusively, and she got talking about all things work, the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown and a lot more including her bond with co-stars, her previous show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi among other things.

During the chat today, we also asked her about Bigg Boss given that Bigg Boss 13 got over rather recently, however, it looks like she is not a fan after all and she went on to reveal how she has never watched Bigg Boss and also added that she doesn't want to be a part of it. Well, it looks like the actress sure has her goals set and in fact, knows what is it that she wants and what she doesn't. Many celebrities we never thought would take up Bigg Boss have been a part of it, however, at the same time, some straight-up deny ever doing the show.

Meanwhile, Erica also got talking about other things, and when quizzed about trolls, she said how she does not check the trolls and simply leaves after making her posts. She explained how why would someone want to get into a thing that can spoil one's day, for that matter, make you feel bad. She said, "I am not here to check a negative comment."

