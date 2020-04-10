EXCLUSIVE: Kaveri Priyam on bond with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co star Shaheer Sheikh: I connected instantly

Kaveri Priyam, during an EXCLUSIVE live chat with Pinkvilla, got talking about her bond with Shaheer Sheikh and well, it looks like their on-screen bond has materialized off-screen as well.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently one of the finest shows and even though the Coronavirus lockdown has lead to the shoots being stalled, fans have sent across loads of love to this show. It features the likes of Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora in lead roles along with an array of actors who have also been a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai earlier. The show has been one of the top-rated shows and it has been loved for the longest time now. It recently completed a whole year and everyone went on to express their gratitude on the occasion.

Earlier in the day today, Kaveri Priyam aka Kuhu from the show got into an exclusive live chat with us on Instagram and during her conversation, she spoke about all things Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, including her bond with co-stars, Shivangi Joshi, and others. As we know already, Kaveri and Shaheer always have a fun time together and while they happen to have a gala time on-screen as Kuhu and Abir, it looks like things are not very different in real life as well.

During her conversation, she got talking about her bond with Shaheer and it is all things one can think of it to be given all the photos on social media that the two keep sharing. Kaveri went on to say how the two of them connected instantly and also added how she is a different person on sets and a different person while alone, and Shaheer too is like that. She added how he is full of spark and keeps everyone entertained on the sets and she is someone, who makes sure that she keeps people around her happy too. She says, 'We connected on that level.'

She spoke about other things too and said how he believes in meditation and learned it from him. She was all praises for him and had the nicest of things to say on their bond with each other, working with him, and other things. She said, "It(meditation) helps a lot and keeps you motivated. Initially when I met, him he was all praises for me. I wasn’t expecting that. He motivates me. It is so fulfilling when I get to do a scene with him, I feel enriched as an actor."

Kaveri also spoke about her bond with Rhea aka Mishti, and unlike her bond with her on-screen, she had nice things to say about their bond otherwise. She says, "We connect with each other so well. Rhea shares a lot of things that I don’t think she would share with anyone else. I am glad we share an amazing bond with each other where we give each other so much importance. As far as I have heard, two actresses don’t get along well. However, with me and Rhea, we are so friendly, she is one of my favourite people."

