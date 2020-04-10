EXCLUSIVE: Kaveri Priyam on her equation with YRHPK co star Rhea Sharma: She is one of my favourite person

Kaveri Priyam and Rhea Sharma are seen playing the female leads in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke opposite actors Shaheer Sheikh and Ritvik Arora respectively.

Star Plus’s popular family drama Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, featuring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora in the lead, has been a rage among the millennials. The show is not only making the headlines for its intriguing storyline, but the chemistry between its cast is also quite commendable, be it the bond between lead pair Shaheer and Rhea or the two divas of the show Rhea and Kaveri. In a world where it is believed that the two actresses don’t get along well, Rhea and Kaveri’s equation often make them the talk of the town.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram live interview, Kaveri spoke about the same and stated that she is glad that she shared a great equation with Rhea. She asserted, “We connect with each other so well. Rhea shares a lot of things which I don’t think she would share with anyone else. I am glad we share an amazing bond with each other where we give each other so much importance. As far as I have heard, two actresses don’t get along well. However, with me and Rhea, we are so friendly, she is one of my favourite people.”

Interestingly, Rhea also shares similar thoughts about Kaveri and had admitted that the latter is among her favourite persons. For the uninitiated, Rhea and Kaveri are seen playing the roles of Mishti and Kuhu who are sisters in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and are married to brothers Abir and Kunal respectively.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Read More