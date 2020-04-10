EXCLUSIVE: Kaveri Priyam on sharing great bond with YRHPK co star Ritvik Arora: We have a mutual understanding

Kaveri Priyam, who is seen romancing Ritvik Arora in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is all praises for the co-star as she spills beans about their off screen chemistry.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which has been synonymous to Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh, has also given us a new on-screen jodi. We are talking about Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora who has been winning hearts with their adorable chemistry as Kuhu and Kunal respective. Interestingly, the duo had been nailing it with their chemistry not only on the television screen but their off screen chemistry is also a thing on the sets. In fact, Kaveri and Ritvik, who had their inhibitions in the beginning, share a great off screen equation.

Recently, Kaveri got candid about her chemistry with Ritvik during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in an Instagram live and stated that how they have gelled well while working with each other for over a year now. The diva asserted that both Ritvik Arora and Shaheer Sheikh are quite energetic and passionate when it comes to acting and it is always great fun for her to do a scene with them. Kaveri even recalled an incident where they had to perform on the song ‘Humma Humma’ for a sequence in the show.

She asserted that while the song was jointly choreographed by them, it was Ritvik who helped her prepare her segment. They even rehearsed for 5-10 times and the shot came out pretty well. Speaking about their equation, Kaveri asserted that they share a mutual understanding and also has a great comfort level. The diva also sang praises for Ritvik for giving an extreme level of comfort to all his co-stars.

