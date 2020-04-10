EXCLUSIVE: Kaveri Priyam spills beans about Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma’s off screen bond on YRHPK sets

As Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma’s sizzling chemistry continue to make heads turn with the chemistry on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, their co-star Kaveri Priyam gets candid about their off screen equation.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most talked family dramas on Indian television. Starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam in the lead, the show has been winning hearts with his interesting storyline. Interestingly, not just the storyline, Shaheer and Rhea’s sizzling chemistry has also been the talk of the town since its inception. To note, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke marks Shaheer and Rhea’s first collaboration and the two have made a sizzling and one of the most favourite pairs among the millennials.

And while the audience has been in awe of their onscreen chemistry, there has been speculations about their off screen bond as well. Talking about the same, Shaheer and Rhea’s co-star from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Kaveri stated that the two share a great bond both off and on the screen. The diva made this statement during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram live. Kaveri asserted that Shaheer and Rhea share an amazing bond and it is quite visible in their onscreen chemistry. She further asserted that it is quite important for an actor to share a comfortable bond with their co-stars to bring out the tough scenes brilliantly and given their performance it is evident they share a great bond.

For the uninitiated, Yeh Rishtey Pyaar Ke is a spin off show of Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead. The show went on air in March last year and has been among the top running shows of Indian television

