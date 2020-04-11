EXCLUSIVE: Kaveri Priyam talks about her bond with YRKKH star Mohsin Khan; Says ‘Learnt a lot from him’

Kaveri Priyam, who is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s spin off show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, spills beans about her equation with Mohsin Khan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows of Indian television. The show enjoys a massive fan following and has been enjoying a successful run for over a decade now. So, when the makers came with the show’s spin off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam, it was bound to be a hit among the audience. The interesting storyline caught the audience’s attention in no time.

And while both the shows are garnering a decent TRP, the cast of both the shows also share a great bond. In fact, recently Kaveri was quizzed about her bond with Mohsin during her exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in an Instagram live and she was all praises for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star. The diva asserted that she follows Mohsin on Instagram and vice versa. However, they aren’t in touch exactly. But she does have some fond memories of working with him and recalled how Mohsin used to address her as bacha. “It’s a nice feeling,” she asserted.

Furthermore, Kaveri asserted that both Shivani and Mohsin work sincerely and working with them gave her an opportunity to learn a lot from them.

As of now, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star is practising self quarantine these days and is spending her days sketching, cooking new things, cleaning her house, binge watching series, meditating, and working out at her home. Besides, she is also learning new things online as well.

