EXCLUSIVE: Kaveri Priyam: Will miss my Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke family a lot; Recounts favourite Kuhu scenes

Kaveri Priyam of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame opens up on the show going off air, what she will miss the most, her bond with cast and crew and more. Read.

Kaveri Priyam as Kuhu stole hearts in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Despite being her first show, Kaveri never failed to amaze fans with her emotional graph and struck a chord with the audience which is here to stay. As the show will go off air next month, we got in touch with Kaveri to know what will she miss the most, has she been able to digest the news and her favourite scenes from the show as Kuhu. Over to her:

Could you believe when the announcement was made that YRHPK will be going off air?

We were all very shocked. We definitely did not expect this. Rajan Sir came and he said that this is the first time I am saying goodbye to a show so early. He then announced that the last day of telecast. We were just so shocked. We think the track was good as well but somehow the numbers weren't picking up.

What are you going to miss the most about the show?

I am going to miss this whole family, there are so many lovely memories with them. I am so blessed to have worked with Rajan Sir and team in the very beginning of my career. The entire unit was so nice. They would clap for me during the scenes to boost my confidence in the beginning. They would motivate me so much. Working with big actors like Shaheer Sheikh and Rupal Patel Ma'am, I have got to learn so much. The crew was so experienced. Apart from that, Kuhu was such a wholesome character, I got to be so many people in one character. It was such a dynamic character, it was a treat to play a character which had no limitation. I am going to miss Kuhu and her curly hair a lot.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ritvik Arora: Didn't expect YRHPK to end; REVEALS about Bigg Boss 14 and Netflix show offer

We never had fights on sets, I am going to miss the entire cast a lot. I think personally I connected a lot with Jasmeet. On sets, I would chill a lot with Shaheer, Rhea, Avinash. This entire Maheshwari family, I loved shooting with them. They are such wonderful actors, it was lovely shooting with them, never felt pressure. I just loved shooting with them. Rajvansh family was very serious about work. When I had gone from Maheshwaris to Rajvansh, I saw an environmental change. I had to be like be quiet and it was such a different experience. In one show, I got two different show's experience.

What next for you now?

I am getting calls, I am going to be a little picky and choosy as I want to do good work. I want to do something different irrespective of the platform.

Your favourite scene from the show?

When the divorce track was going on, where a different side to Kuhu was brought up, which I absolutely found challenging and I liked it. Another was when we shot a one take shot where Kunal and I have a confrontation as I was packing my bag. There is another scene where Kuhu is hurt when Kunal asks her for surrogacy. I really enjoyed doing such scenes where a lot of emotions were in play at the same time.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×