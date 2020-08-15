  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Kaveri Priyam on YRHPK's 300 episodes: Feels like yesterday; Bond with Shaheer, Rhea, cast is great

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kaveri Priyam expresses happiness over Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke completing 300 episodes and opens up on her bond with Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and others.
Mumbai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke completed 300 episodes on Friday. The show starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Avinash Mishra is one of the most loved series. Rhea has already extended her love to fans and we spoke to Kaveri about the same who is equally happy about the milestone. Kaveri exclaimed that it felt like yesterday and she is very excited for the journey ahead too. She also revealed that the bond she shares with Shaheer, Rhea and other cast members is extremely great. 

"I can't believe that we have finished 300 episodes already. It feels like yesterday that we cut the cake for 100 episodes. It doesn't feel like 300 episodes at all. I am so glad and I can't explain this feeling. There are so many things yet to be unfold in this story and the twists and turns and relationships between two sisters and two brothers. We are all working hard and hope that show does really well in the future as well and achieves many more milestones," Kaveri told us. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Furthermore, on her bond with cast members, she added, "The bond with Shaheer and Rhea and others is amazing. It has been one and a half years of us working together, we are on the same page as we were in the initial days. There is no fight on sets, the environment is very harmonious. The bond is very amazing and every member is very supportive of each other and help improve each other. I think that is what is required. It feels great."

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, produced by Rajan Shahi, airs at 9 PM on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday.

