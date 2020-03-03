EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel hopes Mehr feels proud post seeing him do stunts few years later

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karan Patel spoke about his excitement about being a part of the show and also opened up on embracing fatherhood. Read on.

is a well known name in the television industry. With close to two decades in the industry, Karan finally gave his nod to Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and his journey has been quite an eventful one. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karan spoke about his excitement about being a part of the show and also opened up on embracing fatherhood. He spoke how he became emotional on being away from home and hopes his daughter Mehr is proud of him after she watches the show, few years later. “She is very happy. I think everyone in the family, back home was very supportive. In fact, they were more confident about me going on the show than I was,” he told Pinkvilla.

“I was homesick as I was away from home, though I did not think I would be. I got emotional a couple of times I spoke on phone as we were expecting our child and I wanted to be there for Ankita. But nonetheless, as they say everything happens for a reason. So, I think when Mehr grows up and happens to see this later, maybe she will be proud of me,” Karan added while opening up on his journey in Bulgaria, where KKK10 was shot.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rani Chatterjee to be the first contestant to get eliminated from the show?



What has he learnt about parenthood so far? Karan smiled and answered, “I have learnt a lot. First is that how strong a woman actually is as I see Ankita take care of Mehr. Tremendous amount of respect for all the mothers in the world. Having said that, I have learnt to do diapers, fathers should learn that. I think I am learning everyday.”

Lastly, we asked Karan who kept the name Mehr? To this, he said, “It was Ankita’s choice because we had decided that if it is a girl, she would decide, if it is a boy, I would. She is like a blessing for us, so Mehr.”

ALSO READ: Karan Patel shares his beefed up look and we wonder if he is still in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 mode; See Pic



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More