EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel & Shivin Narang REVEAL why they said yes to KKK

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and Shivin Narang spill the beans about why they gave a nod to the Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based reality show. Read on.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with its powerful tenth season. Yes, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's first episode was aired yesterday (February 22) with ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty again donning the cap of the host. Rohit, the wicked professor, invited all to his Darr Ki University, with popular faces from the TV entertainment industry becoming students in his not-so-usual class. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla Karishma Tanna, and Shivin Narang spilled the beans from Bulgaria and revealed some goofy secrets.

When asked why doing KKK 10 is important, the trio has more or less a similar take to it, with the 'fear factor' being the core reason. Karishma said, 'It's essential to overcome my fears, I just wanted to a have good experience and know where I stand, mentally and physically.' For Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin, Rohit being the host again, was also one of the key factors. He said, 'Rohit sir is hosting it, and it is a wonderful thing. This show is a great platform to face and challenge yourself, so here I am.'

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Twitter is raving about Tejasswi Prakash, impressed with Karan Patel among other things

For Yeh Hai Mohobattein's fame Karan, KKK was a long seen dream. The handsome hunk said, 'It allows you to do stunts that you might have not even dreamed. They're so extensively prepped, and it is a dream for anyone to perform such stunts. I was only lucky enough to have those dreams become reality.'

This is not the first time that the actors were approached for the show. All three of them have been asked for it several times in the past. So, we were curious to know that what made them give KKK a thumbs up this time. Karishma revealed, ' I have been offered this show ever year, but every time I thought this isn't my cup of tea. However, this time I said a yes because it is my mother's dream to see me on this show. This is a birthday gift that I'm giving my deary mommy.' While Karishma's mother wanted her daughter to do the show, Shivin's family was not quite convinced by his decision.

He mentioned, 'The show is itself so scary. For me, I never wanted to do KKK. Since the offers came several times, again and again, I thought let's give it a shot this time. I will give my 100% and the rest will be taken care of. My family and friends were still pushing me not to do it, but I did it for my own experience and satisfaction.' For Karan, KKK was always on his mind, he said,' I wanted to say yes every year, but this year sparingly those many days worked out well for us.'

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Sidharth Shukla, Ashish Chowdhry to Shabir Ahluwalia: A look at all winners of the show

Take a look at their chat here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More