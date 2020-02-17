EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Karan Patel gets WHOPPING amount for special edition; becomes highest paid

Karan Patel is the highest paid actor for Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition, if our sources are to be believed. Read exclusive details.

Karan Patel is one of the most talked about actors on Indian Television. The actor will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi where he was one of the highest paid actors. With the show going on air this week, the excitement around the same is understandable. Only recently, it was revealed that a special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi will also be shot where the best of Ex-Khiladis will be roped in. Now, we have an exciting and exclusive gossip for you. From what we hear, Karan is the highest paid actor for the edition. If sources are to be believed, Patel is getting between 5-6 lac per episode.

“The special edition will have at least ten episodes, and will be shot in Bulgaria. The contestants will fly down soon to be a part of the show. Karan, who is a part of the upcoming season has also been roped in for the show and will be receiving almost 6 lac per episode making it close to 60-70 lac for the edition,” a source informed. Now this does not come as a surprise to us given that Patel has been one of the most paid actresses in television. He is known for his wit and affable personality. The actor will be seen performing some dangerous stunts on the show and boy, aren’t we all excited.

Check out Karan Patel's photo below:

Karan was last seen Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where he played Raman for five years. He was also blessed with a baby girl recently. The little munchkin has been the couple’s first child and changed their life for the good.

In the picture shared by Mehr’s fan club, daddy Karan was seen holding his princess in his arms as he smiled for the camera. On the other hand, the new mommy Ankita was seen wearing a pink jacket. Talking about Mehr, the little angel was seen dressed in a white dress as she was peacefully sleeping in her daddy’s arm.

