EXCLUSIVE: Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer REVEAL their secrets as they interview each other; WATCH

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, TV's cutest couple Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar revealed some goofy secrets of each other, but with a unique and interesting twist. Read on to find out.

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer are hands down one of the most good looking and loved jodis of the Telly world. Fans love to see them together, and cannot contain their excitement every time the couple shares the frame. Since Nikitin is kind of media-shy, we seldom see them do interviews or give a glimpse of their cute bond on public platforms. However, since their fans showered immense love on our last interview with them, we at Pinkvilla, thought of treating their fans again.

We brought back Kratika and Nikitin with us for another fun-loved tittle-tattle. But the time it was with a twist. Also, unlike a heart-to-heart talk, this conversation was filled with all the emotions. From laughter to love, the couple's recent conversation with Pinkvilla is a full packaged dose of entertainment. This time, we did not interview them. Fret not, we mean Kratika and Nikitin interviewed each other. Yes, not the reporter, but the duo shot questions at one another and gave answers candidly, without mincing words.

During their conversation, the adorable couple revealed some goofy secrets about each other. Their whole interviewing session turned out to be a mix of 'cute and hilarious.' From what they like about each other, to reveal each other's bad habits, they spoke about it all. But everything was filled with love and respect for each other.

When Kratika asked Nikiten if he thinks she is an ideal partner for him, the latter's reply was as sweet as sugar, and it will melt your heart. He said, 'You're an ideal partner for me. I find you extremely anchoring in my life. You're is a good mix of crazy and bubbly, so it works well for me. You're everything that I perhaps wanted in a partner. More than anything, I wanted someone who has love and respect for the family. Someone who knows how to balance personal and professional life to have a 'happy married life.' This balance that you have is very good.' Kratika was swooned by Nikiten's compliments and couldn't fathom the love he was showering on her.

On the other hand, ask Kratika about her favourite performance by Nikiten, and she is prompt to answer. She said, 'I loved Nikitin's performance in Chennai Express. I loved , and I loved the film. To see someone who is playing the villain, but still not negative was great. I loved Tangaballi's character and I loved Niki portraying that character.

Apart from this, the couple also described each other's perfect day, their daily habits, and what makes them so compatible. So, if you want to get insights from Nikitin and Kratika's life, don't miss out to watch our latest video featuring this awe-inspiring couple.

